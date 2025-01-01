$62,000+ taxes & licensing
2020 Porsche Cayenne
S
2020 Porsche Cayenne
S
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$62,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,000KM
VIN WP1AB2AY6LDA27777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25508500A
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black/Bordeaux Red w/Leather Seat Trim w/Two-Tone, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, BOSE Surround Sound System, Front Seat Ventilation, Head-Up Display, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED-Matrix Headlights w/PDLS+, Panoramic Roof System, Porsche Comfort Access, Power Steering Plus, Premium Plus Package, Rear Heated Seats, Roof Rails in Gloss Black, Smartphone Compartment w/Inductive Charging, Smoking Package, Soft Close Doors, Surround View Camera System, Wheels: 21" Spyder Design Wheels, Window Trim in Gloss Black.
Recent Arrival!
2020 Porsche Cayenne S Jet Black Metallic 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.9L V6 AWD
Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence.
With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. We're proud to be named one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value.
No Surprises, Just Great Pricing
We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front.
Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection
Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available.
Tailored Financing & Leasing Options
Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether you're buying or leasing. We'll make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options.
Visit Us Today
We're located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience.
Ready to drive something exceptional?
Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
2020 Porsche Cayenne