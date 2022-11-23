2020 Subaru ASCENT

$42,217 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9413179

9413179 Stock #: 26UTNA42958

26UTNA42958 VIN: 4S4WMARD5L3442958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA42958

Mileage 45,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.