Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru ASCENT

45,200 KM

Details

$42,217

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,217

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru ASCENT

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Premier

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$42,217

+ taxes & licensing

45,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413179
  • Stock #: 26UTNA42958
  • VIN: 4S4WMARD5L3442958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA42958
  • Mileage 45,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2020 Ford F-350 4x4 ...
 21,000 KM
$103,995 + tax & lic
2021 Land Rover Rang...
 18,201 KM
$119,988 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 88,675 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory