2020 Subaru ASCENT

$39,802 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 7 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9710608

9710608 Stock #: 26UIAA43684

26UIAA43684 VIN: 4S4WMAPD6L3443684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UIAA43684

Mileage 61,769 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.