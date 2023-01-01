Menu
2020 Subaru ASCENT

61,769 KM

$39,802

+ tax & licensing
$39,802

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2020 Subaru ASCENT

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Limited with Captain's Chairs

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Limited with Captain's Chairs

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$39,802

+ taxes & licensing

61,769KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9710608
  • Stock #: 26UIAA43684
  • VIN: 4S4WMAPD6L3443684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAA43684
  • Mileage 61,769 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH START IGNITION & KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-XXXX

778-945-3030

