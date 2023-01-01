$36,897+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,897
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2020 Subaru Forester
2020 Subaru Forester
Sport CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$36,897
+ taxes & licensing
24,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10068999
- Stock #: 26UTNA58578
- VIN: JF2SKEMC1LH558578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black/Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA58578
- Mileage 24,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9