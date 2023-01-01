Menu
2020 Subaru Forester

24,150 KM

$36,897

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Sport CVT

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  Listing ID: 10068999
  Stock #: 26UTNA58578
  VIN: JF2SKEMC1LH558578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA58578
  • Mileage 24,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

