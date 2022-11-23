Menu
2020 Subaru Impreza

60,920 KM

$29,113

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

5Dr Sport-Tech CVT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

60,920KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9357169
  • Stock #: 26UBNA03706
  • VIN: 4S3GTAU67L3703706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,920 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

