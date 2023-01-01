Menu
2020 Subaru Impreza

34,181 KM

Details Features

$25,516

+ tax & licensing
5Dr Touring 5sp

Location

34,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9605095
  • VIN: 4S3GTAC65L1702101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 34,181 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

