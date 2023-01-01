2020 Subaru Impreza ...

$25,516 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 1 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9605095

9605095 Stock #: 26UBNA02101

26UBNA02101 VIN: 4S3GTAC65L1702101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 26UBNA02101

Mileage 34,181 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.