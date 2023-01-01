2020 Subaru Outback

$37,304 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 6 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10326309

10326309 Stock #: 26UTNA38381

26UTNA38381 VIN: 4S4BTDNC1L3138381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA38381

Mileage 47,640 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.