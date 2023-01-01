Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru Outback

47,640 KM

Details Features

$37,304

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,304

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback

2.5L Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Outback

2.5L Limited

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$37,304

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10326309
  • Stock #: 26UTNA38381
  • VIN: 4S4BTDNC1L3138381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA38381
  • Mileage 47,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Nissan Leaf SV
 62,940 KM
$30,098 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 150,297 KM
$18,913 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper 3 D...
 107,568 KM
$16,832 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory