2020 Subaru WRX

$48,501 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 3 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10193052

10193052 Stock #: 26UTNA04774

26UTNA04774 VIN: JF1VA2T64L9804774

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 26UTNA04774

Mileage 18,389 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.