2020 Subaru WRX

18,389 KM

Details Features

$48,501

+ tax & licensing
$48,501

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2020 Subaru WRX

2020 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Sport Pkg 6sp

2020 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Sport Pkg 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$48,501

+ taxes & licensing

18,389KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10193052
  Stock #: 26UTNA04774
  VIN: JF1VA2T64L9804774

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 26UTNA04774
  Mileage 18,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

