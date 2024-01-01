Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

49,040 KM

Details Features

$41,033

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg w/ Wing Spoiler 6sp

2020 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg w/ Wing Spoiler 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$41,033

+ taxes & licensing

49,040KM
Used
VIN JF1VA2Y62L9818018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 26UBNA18018
  • Mileage 49,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

