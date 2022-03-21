Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

29,810 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2020 Subaru WRX

2020 Subaru WRX

4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg CVT

2020 Subaru WRX

4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg CVT

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,810KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8758403
  • Stock #: P0436
  • VIN: JF1VA1P68L8815450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0436
  • Mileage 29,810 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

