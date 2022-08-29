2020 Subaru WRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9023938

9023938 Stock #: 26UBNA18944

26UBNA18944 VIN: JF1VA2T67L9818944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 16,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.