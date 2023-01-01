$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru WRX
STI
24,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9840638
- Stock #: B078360
- VIN: JF1VA2Y61L9810783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Safety
Stability Control
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Tilt Wheel
AWD
Rear Defost
