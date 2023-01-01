2020 Subaru WRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 9 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9840638

9840638 Stock #: B078360

B078360 VIN: JF1VA2Y61L9810783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # B078360

Mileage 24,903 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Safety Stability Control Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Convenience Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Tilt Wheel AWD Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.