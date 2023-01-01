Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

24,903 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2020 Subaru WRX

2020 Subaru WRX

STI

2020 Subaru WRX

STI

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9840638
  Stock #: B078360
  VIN: JF1VA2Y61L9810783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B078360
  • Mileage 24,903 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Safety

Stability Control

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
AWD
Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

