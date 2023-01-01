2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$30,328 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 2 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10079832

10079832 Stock #: 26UBNA70085

26UBNA70085 VIN: JF2GTABC8LH270085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UBNA70085

Mileage 38,284 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.