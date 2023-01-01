$30,328+ tax & licensing
$30,328
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience CVT
Location
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
$30,328
+ taxes & licensing
38,284KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10079832
- Stock #: 26UBNA70085
- VIN: JF2GTABC8LH270085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 38,284 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
