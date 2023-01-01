2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$30,791 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 7 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10404834

10404834 Stock #: 26UTNA32455

26UTNA32455 VIN: JF2GTAPC0LH232455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cool Grey Khaki

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA32455

Mileage 41,715 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.