$34,454+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
47,199KM
Used
VIN JF2GTANC4L8208422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunshine Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA08422
- Mileage 47,199 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek