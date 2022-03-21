2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 5 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8920375

8920375 Stock #: 26UTNA07454

26UTNA07454 VIN: JF2GTAPC5L8207454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA07454

Mileage 47,514 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.