2020 Tesla Model 3

$39,582 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 5 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10124544

10124544 Stock #: 26UTNA25935

26UTNA25935 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6LF625935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Mileage 69,505 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.