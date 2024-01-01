Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Tesla Model 3

77,150 KM

Details Features

$35,245

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Tesla Model 3

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model 3

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$35,245

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,150KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6LF715831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA15831
  • Mileage 77,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE WAGON for sale in Vancouver, BC
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE WAGON 46,966 KM $14,283 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester Touring w/ Eyesight CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2019 Subaru Forester Touring w/ Eyesight CVT 64,474 KM $28,494 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Sport CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Sport CVT 59,499 KM $19,842 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,245

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3