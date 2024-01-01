$35,245+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Tesla Model 3
2020 Tesla Model 3
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$35,245
+ taxes & licensing
77,150KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6LF715831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA15831
- Mileage 77,150 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 keys
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE WAGON 46,966 KM $14,283 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester Touring w/ Eyesight CVT 64,474 KM $28,494 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Sport CVT 59,499 KM $19,842 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,245
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2020 Tesla Model 3