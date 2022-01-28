2020 Tesla Model 3

$59,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8161567

8161567 Stock #: P0319

P0319 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7LF789727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 15,200 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.