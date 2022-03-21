Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Tesla Model 3

33,532 KM

Details Features

$69,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model 3

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

  1. 8738996
  2. 8738996
  3. 8738996
  4. 8738996
  5. 8738996
  6. 8738996
  7. 8738996
  8. 8738996
  9. 8738996
  10. 8738996
  11. 8738996
  12. 8738996
  13. 8738996
  14. 8738996
  15. 8738996
  16. 8738996
  17. 8738996
  18. 8738996
  19. 8738996
  20. 8738996
  21. 8738996
  22. 8738996
  23. 8738996
  24. 8738996
  25. 8738996
  26. 8738996
  27. 8738996
  28. 8738996
Contact Seller

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

33,532KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8738996
  • Stock #: 221504
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6LF642590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Power Seats
Rear Defroster
Dual Climate Controls
Bluetooth
Interval wipers
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCS Auto Sales

2018 BMW 330e 330E
 48,411 KM
$54,980 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Prius Pr...
 2,715 KM
$48,980 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Canyon SLE
 74,231 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

Call Dealer

604-261-XXXX

(click to show)

604-261-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory