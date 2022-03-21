Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

24,588 KM

Details Features

$79,980

+ tax & licensing
$79,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$79,980

+ taxes & licensing

24,588KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8739011
  • Stock #: 221517
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7LF527828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,588 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Defroster
Dual Climate Controls
Bluetooth
Interval wipers
Electric parking brake
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

