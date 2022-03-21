$79,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,980
+ taxes & licensing
BCS Auto Sales
604-261-3343
2020 Tesla Model 3
2020 Tesla Model 3
Location
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
604-261-3343
$79,980
+ taxes & licensing
24,588KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8739011
- Stock #: 221517
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7LF527828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,588 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Defroster
Dual Climate Controls
Bluetooth
Interval wipers
Electric parking brake
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BCS Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9