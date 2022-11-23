Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

51,739 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9353281
  • Stock #: B57940
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA4LF715794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,739 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

