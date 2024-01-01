Menu
<p>$21900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

49,789 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,789KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBEXLP049937

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,789 KM

$21900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2020 Toyota Corolla