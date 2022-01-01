+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 10,000 kilometer mark! All of the following features are included: 1-touch window functionality, air conditioning, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9