2020 Toyota Corolla

11,623 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

LE UPGRADE PACKAGE

Location

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

11,623KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8073247
  • Stock #: X7100
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP003490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,623 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 10,000 kilometer mark! All of the following features are included: 1-touch window functionality, air conditioning, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Push Button Start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Wheel Locks
Wheels: 16' Alloy
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Sliding front centre console box
Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
Corolla LE Upgrade Package

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

