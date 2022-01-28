Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

16,179 KM

Details Features

$27,898

+ tax & licensing
$27,898

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

4-door Sedan LE CVT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

$27,898

+ taxes & licensing

16,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8261826
  • Stock #: P0335
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP141732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0335
  • Mileage 16,179 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package
2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

