$27,898 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 1 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8261826

8261826 Stock #: P0335

P0335 VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP141732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P0335

Mileage 16,179 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Standard Package 2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.