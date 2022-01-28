Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

37,714 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,714KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8271444
  • Stock #: P0338
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE1L3103694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0338
  • Mileage 37,714 KM

Vehicle Features

S

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT...
 111,000 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 16,179 KM
$27,898 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3
 32,000 KM
$59,750 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory