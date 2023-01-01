Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

20,100 KM

Details Description Features

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9628126
  2. 9628126
  3. 9628126
  4. 9628126
  5. 9628126
  6. 9628126
  7. 9628126
  8. 9628126
  9. 9628126
  10. 9628126
  11. 9628126
  12. 9628126
  13. 9628126
  14. 9628126
  15. 9628126
  16. 9628126
  17. 9628126
  18. 9628126
  19. 9628126
  20. 9628126
Contact Seller

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9628126
  • Stock #: 6594
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP132751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,100 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Toyota Corolla LE CVT. Well equipped with Heated front cloth seats, Toyota sound system, Aux input, Usb input, LivexLive, NPRone, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, A ll weather floor mats, Back up camera, LED Headlights, 16 Wheels. 1.8L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 139hp / 126lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Vehicle Features

Digital clock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2021 Harley-Davidson...
 1,000 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2021 MINI Cooper Clu...
 9,900 KM
$41,980 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR Xle...
 25,100 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Inventory