2020 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
- Listing ID: 9628126
- Stock #: 6594
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP132751
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,100 KM
A local accident free Toyota Corolla LE CVT. Well equipped with Heated front cloth seats, Toyota sound system, Aux input, Usb input, LivexLive, NPRone, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, A ll weather floor mats, Back up camera, LED Headlights, 16 Wheels. 1.8L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 139hp / 126lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
