$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-778-4869
2020 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9
1-888-778-4869
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9463777
- Stock #: x7235
- VIN: 5TDDBRCH8LS012142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # x7235
- Mileage 26,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020! Very clean and very well priced! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. It includes heated seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.