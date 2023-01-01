2020 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 7 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463777

9463777 Stock #: x7235

x7235 VIN: 5TDDBRCH8LS012142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # x7235

Mileage 26,765 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.