Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

26,765 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

  1. 9463777
  2. 9463777
  3. 9463777
  4. 9463777
  5. 9463777
  6. 9463777
  7. 9463777
  8. 9463777
  9. 9463777
  10. 9463777
  11. 9463777
  12. 9463777
  13. 9463777
  14. 9463777
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9463777
  • Stock #: x7235
  • VIN: 5TDDBRCH8LS012142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # x7235
  • Mileage 26,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020! Very clean and very well priced! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. It includes heated seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 131,194 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 26,765 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volvo V60 Cross...
 38,817 KM
$46,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

Call Dealer

1-888-778-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-778-4869

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory