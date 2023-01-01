Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

38,867 KM

$42,780

+ tax & licensing
$42,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Adaptive Cruise Ctrl, Sunroof & Backup Cam

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Adaptive Cruise Ctrl, Sunroof & Backup Cam

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$42,780

+ taxes & licensing

38,867KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9541069
  • Stock #: V-68964
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV7LC068700

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,867 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Android Auto / Anti-Lock Braking System / Apple Carplay / Auto Climate Control / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cloth Seats / Cruise Control / FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV !! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Power Lift Gate;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Forward Collision Warning;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Rain Sensing Wipers;Side Air Bags;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

