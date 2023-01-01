Menu
2020 Toyota Sienna

42,784 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

XLE 7-Passenger AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

42,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523700
  • Stock #: 23605A
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC4LS233166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,784 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota won't be on the lot long!

Boasting the latest technological features inside an attractive and versatile package! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. This 7 passenger van still has less than 45,000 kilometers! Top features include front fog lights, front and rear reading lights, a roof rack, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sienna XLE Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

