$43,878+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,878
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2020 Toyota Sienna
2020 Toyota Sienna
7-PASSENGER V6
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$43,878
+ taxes & licensing
3,349KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9357172
- Stock #: 26UBNA68213
- VIN: 5TDZZ3DC8LS068213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UBNA68213
- Mileage 3,349 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9