2020 Vespa Sprint 50

500 KM

Details Description

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Vespa Metro

604-688-3772

2020 Vespa Sprint 50

2020 Vespa Sprint 50

2020 Vespa Sprint 50

Location

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6080097
  • Stock #: 0687
  • VIN: ZAPCA06B2L5200687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Scooter / Moped
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vespa Metro Vancouver proudly serving Vancouver for over 10 years. We are your SPECIALIZED Vespa and Piaggio scooter shop. Our team members all ride scooters and our fully trained and Piaggio Certified Technicians are Scooterist.  We welcome Trade-ins on all makes and models! Come visit our Sales and Service department at 590 Clark Drive.

2020 Vespa SPRINT 50  iGet GIALLO ESTATE - YELLOW

$4495(MSRP) + $665 (Freight/PDI/Doc/Tire Levy) + tax
Out the door: $5779.20

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

