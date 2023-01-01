Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

61,999 KM

Details Description

$33,780

+ tax & licensing
$33,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Highline w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$33,780

+ taxes & licensing

61,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9535144
  • Stock #: V-69097
  • VIN: 3VWEB7BU4LM017200

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Black, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof: Rail 2 Rail, Power steering, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry. Black 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI 4D Sedan Highline FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

