Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

71,360 KM

Details Description

$36,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Backup Camera

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9536431
  2. 9536431
  3. 9536431
  4. 9536431
  5. 9536431
  6. 9536431
  7. 9536431
  8. 9536431
  9. 9536431
  10. 9536431
  11. 9536431
  12. 9536431
  13. 9536431
  14. 9536431
  15. 9536431
  16. 9536431
  17. 9536431
  18. 9536431
  19. 9536431
  20. 9536431
  21. 9536431
  22. 9536431
  23. 9536431
  24. 9536431
  25. 9536431
  26. 9536431
  27. 9536431
  28. 9536431
  29. 9536431
  30. 9536431
  31. 9536431
  32. 9536431
  33. 9536431
  34. 9536431
  35. 9536431
  36. 9536431
  37. 9536431
  38. 9536431
  39. 9536431
  40. 9536431
  41. 9536431
  42. 9536431
  43. 9536431
  44. 9536431
  45. 9536431
  46. 9536431
  47. 9536431
  48. 9536431
  49. 9536431
  50. 9536431
Contact Seller

$36,780

+ taxes & licensing

71,360KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9536431
  • Stock #: V-67768
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX6LM101139

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows. White 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 4D Sport Utility Trendline 4Motion AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguan’s ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2020 Kia Soul EX w/ ...
 78,230 KM
$29,780 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 57,301 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang Pr...
 54,789 KM
$26,380 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory