2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Backup Camera
Location
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
888-688-2408
$36,780
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9536431
- Stock #: V-67768
- VIN: 3VV0B7AX6LM101139
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 71,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows. White 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 4D Sport Utility Trendline 4Motion AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguan’s ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
