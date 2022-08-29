Menu
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

6,525 KM

Details Features

$36,980

+ tax & licensing
BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

RS

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

6,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9077113
  • Stock #: 222063
  • VIN: 1G1ZG5ST4MF085069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222063
  • Mileage 6,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Onstar
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
USB
Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

