2021 Chevrolet Spark

6,320 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
LS - 5MT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

6,320KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8796200
  • Stock #: P0375A
  • VIN: KL8CA6SA9MC224982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P0375A
  • Mileage 6,320 KM

Vehicle Features

1 KEY + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

