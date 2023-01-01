$38,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD
Location
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
$38,990
- Listing ID: 9686443
- Stock #: V-75789
- VIN: 1FMCU9J94MUA77600
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,540 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
CLEAN CARFAX / ESCAPE TITANIUM TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Remote Start / Adaptive Cruise Control / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / USB Port / Premium Sound System / GREAT AS A CARPOOL VEHICLE!
Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee.
Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles.
7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee:
Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up.
AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021:
Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles.
Delivery to Your Door:
Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers.
Guaranteed Trade-in Values:
Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds.
VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing
Additional Features:
