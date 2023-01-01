2021 Hyundai Elantra

$31,580 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 7 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9620521

9620521 Stock #: V-75132

V-75132 VIN: KMHLM4AG8MU141025

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 57,795 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.