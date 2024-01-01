Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

62,390 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue

FWD Trend

2021 Hyundai Venue

FWD Trend

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,390KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A36MU109434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Stitched Cloth
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,390 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue FWD Trend for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue FWD Trend 62,390 KM $CALL
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

