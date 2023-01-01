Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Infiniti QX50

23,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2021 Infiniti QX50

2021 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 9816760
  2. 9816760
  3. 9816760
  4. 9816760
  5. 9816760
  6. 9816760
  7. 9816760
  8. 9816760
  9. 9816760
  10. 9816760
  11. 9816760
  12. 9816760
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816760
  • Stock #: B16340
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5CB4MF121634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 80,111 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Sp...
 46,171 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot Tou...
 109,388 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory