2021 Jeep Wrangler

77,656 KM

Details Features

$41,864

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

77,656KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXEN2MW552101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB52101
  • Mileage 77,656 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

1 KEY + MANUAL

778-945-3030

