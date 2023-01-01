$41,864+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$41,864
+ taxes & licensing
77,656KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXEN2MW552101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAB52101
- Mileage 77,656 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 KEY + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 16,091 KM $30,761 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Summit 23,018 KM $51,839 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT 24,437 KM $28,259 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,864
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Jeep Wrangler