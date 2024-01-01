Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Jeep Wrangler

40,512 KM

Details Features

$58,207

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$58,207

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,512KM
Used
VIN 1C4JJXR6XMW629575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA29575
  • Mileage 40,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

1 KEY + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Limited Pkg at for sale in Vancouver, BC
2014 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Limited Pkg at 57,421 KM $15,239 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT 39,250 KM $27,196 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Rubicon for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Rubicon 40,512 KM $58,207 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,207

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler