2021 Kia Forte

25,291 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

(5) GT Limited DCT

2021 Kia Forte

(5) GT Limited DCT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,291KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8539970
  • Stock #: OU7620A
  • VIN: KNAF45A73M5103491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Gray
  • Interior Colour Synthetic Leather - Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # OU7620A
  • Mileage 25,291 KM

Vehicle Features

Synthetic Leather - Black
Steel Gray

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

