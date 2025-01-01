$21,105+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Soul
EX + Ivt
2021 Kia Soul
EX + Ivt
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$21,105
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,302KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU1M7745996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAA45996
- Mileage 44,302 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 KEY + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SE S-AWC 98,814 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD T at 9,984 KM $43,749 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester Touring w/ Eyesight CVT 87,797 KM $27,594 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,105
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Kia Soul