2021 Kia Soul

44,302 KM

$21,105

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul

EX + Ivt

12195982

2021 Kia Soul

EX + Ivt

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$21,105

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,302KM
VIN KNDJ33AU1M7745996

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 26UIAA45996
  • Mileage 44,302 KM

1 KEY + NO MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$21,105

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2021 Kia Soul