2021 Land Rover Defender

32,766 KM

$90,995

+ tax & licensing
$90,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2021 Land Rover Defender

2021 Land Rover Defender

110 P300 S

2021 Land Rover Defender

110 P300 S

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$90,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,766KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8348547
  Stock #: AS0338A
  VIN: SALEJ7RXXM2037054

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # AS0338A
  Mileage 32,766 KM

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

