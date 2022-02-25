$90,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$90,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Land Rover Defender
2021 Land Rover Defender
110 P300 S
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$90,995
+ taxes & licensing
32,766KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8348547
- Stock #: AS0338A
- VIN: SALEJ7RXXM2037054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # AS0338A
- Mileage 32,766 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9