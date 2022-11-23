Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

18,201 KM

Details Features

$119,988

+ tax & licensing
$119,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

5.0L V8 Supercharged P525 Westminster LWB

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

5.0L V8 Supercharged P525 Westminster LWB

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$119,988

+ taxes & licensing

18,201KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9406009
  Stock #: 26UBNA26972
  VIN: SALGS2SE0MA426972

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Fuji White
  Interior Colour Black Lthr
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA26972
  • Mileage 18,201 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

