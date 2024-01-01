$32,985+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS | Luxury Package | No Accidents | 1 Owner
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
604-294-4299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2021 Mazda CX30 GS in Snowlfake white fresh from trade! It has a 2.5L 4 cylinder and 6 speed automatic transmission with AWD. For this GS trim, it has the luxury package which comes with tilt down mirrors when in reverse, memory seat function, lumbar support, sunroof and a one touch open feature! Come by Destination Mazda, 1595 Boundary road, Vancouver for test drives and viewing.
Our vehicles come with:
-A documentation fee of: $795
-153. point safety inspection
