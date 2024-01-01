Menu
Come see this 2021 Mazda CX30 GS in Snowlfake white fresh from trade! It has a 2.5L 4 cylinder and 6 speed automatic transmission with AWD. For this GS trim, it has the luxury package which comes with tilt down mirrors when in reverse, memory seat function, lumbar support, sunroof and a one touch open feature! Come by Destination Mazda, 1595 Boundary road, Vancouver for test drives and viewing. . Our vehicles come with: -A documentation fee of: $795 -153. point safety inspection

2021 Mazda CX-30

22,610 KM

Details

$32,985

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GS | Luxury Package | No Accidents | 1 Owner

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS | Luxury Package | No Accidents | 1 Owner

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing

22,610KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBCL4MM231833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2021 Mazda CX30 GS in Snowlfake white fresh from trade! It has a 2.5L 4 cylinder and 6 speed automatic transmission with AWD. For this GS trim, it has the luxury package which comes with tilt down mirrors when in reverse, memory seat function, lumbar support, sunroof and a one touch open feature! Come by Destination Mazda, 1595 Boundary road, Vancouver for test drives and viewing.

.

Our vehicles come with:

-A documentation fee of: $795

-153. point safety inspection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Mazda CX-30 GS | Luxury Package | No Accidents | 1 Owner
Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2021 Mazda CX-30