2021 Mazda CX-30

23,925 KM

Details Description

$36,780

+ tax & licensing
$36,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Heated Seats

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$36,780

+ taxes & licensing

23,925KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9538270
  • Stock #: V-73816
  • VIN: 3MVDMBCLXMM267462

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,925 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat w/Memory, 8 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! Gray 2021 Mazda CX-30 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 4D Sport Utility GS AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

