2021 Mazda CX-30
GS w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Heated Seats
Location
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
$36,780
- Listing ID: 9538270
- Stock #: V-73816
- VIN: 3MVDMBCLXMM267462
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat w/Memory, 8 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Remote keyless entry. Gray 2021 Mazda CX-30 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 4D Sport Utility GS AWD
