2021 Mazda MAZDA3

82,670 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | 1 Owner | AWD | Non Smoker

12450079

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | 1 Owner | AWD | Non Smoker

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,670KM
VIN JM1BPBCL0M1304354

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour BLACK, UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,670 KM

2021 Mazda 3 GS | AWD | Non Smoker | Local

The 2021 Mazda 3 GS is a mid-tier compact car that balances style, comfort, and performance. Equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 155 horsepower (or an optional 2.5L engine with 186 horsepower), it delivers a smooth and engaging drive. Key features of the GS trim include dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and Mazda's i-Activsense suite enhance driver confidence. Its refined interior and sporty handling make it an excellent all-around choice. Come see it here at Destination Mazda, 1595 Boundary road, Vancouver.










Best Price First!

At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.

No Haggling, No Guesswork!

Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.

Why Choose Destination Mazda

1. Best Price First

2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)

3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency

4. 153-Point Safety Inspection



Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC

604-294-4299

VSA#: 31160






Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2021 Mazda MAZDA3