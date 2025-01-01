$20,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | 1 Owner | AWD | Non Smoker
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
604-294-4299
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,670KM
VIN JM1BPBCL0M1304354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour BLACK, UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,670 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mazda 3 GS | AWD | Non Smoker | Local
.
The 2021 Mazda 3 GS is a mid-tier compact car that balances style, comfort, and performance. Equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 155 horsepower (or an optional 2.5L engine with 186 horsepower), it delivers a smooth and engaging drive. Key features of the GS trim include dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and Mazda's i-Activsense suite enhance driver confidence. Its refined interior and sporty handling make it an excellent all-around choice. Come see it here at Destination Mazda, 1595 Boundary road, Vancouver.
.
Best Price First!
.
At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.
.
No Haggling, No Guesswork!
.
Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.
.
Why Choose Destination Mazda
1. Best Price First
2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)
3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency
4. 153-Point Safety Inspection
Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC
604-294-4299
VSA#: 31160
.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Destination Mazda
604-294-4299
2021 Mazda MAZDA3