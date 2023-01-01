Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz A220

56,884 KM

Details Description Features

$40,993

+ tax & licensing
$40,993

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2021 Mercedes-Benz A220

2021 Mercedes-Benz A220

4MATIC Sedan

2021 Mercedes-Benz A220

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$40,993

+ taxes & licensing

56,884KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9456295
  Stock #: 26UCBA10127
  VIN: W1K3G4FB7MJ310127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA10127
  • Mileage 56,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
2 KEYS + MANUAL

