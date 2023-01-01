$40,993+ tax & licensing
$40,993
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz A220
4MATIC Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
56,884KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9456295
- Stock #: 26UCBA10127
- VIN: W1K3G4FB7MJ310127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UCBA10127
- Mileage 56,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
2 KEYS + MANUAL
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9